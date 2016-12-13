Doncaster Rovers: We can still out-gun the rest insists Matty Blair

Doncaster Rovers may have lost their tag of having scored in every league game this season but Matty Blair has no concerns over their attacking prowess.

The flying winger admitted Rovers had an off day in front of goal in their 2-0 defeat at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday – the first time they have failed to find the net in a League Two fixture this term.

But he backed his side to continue to fire this term.

“Our quality on Saturday in the final third wasn’t what it has been,” he told The Star.

“But we still should have scored two or three goals.

“We missed a penalty and had two or three chances, a couple of headers.

“I think, on our day, we’re capable of scoring five, six, seven goals.

“We weren’t on our day and we should have still scored two or three.

“It shows how good we are offensively.

“We didn’t score against Plymouth but I do think we can and will score against most, if not all the teams, in this league.”

The defeat brought a disappointing end to a good week for Blair, who married partner Xanthe on Sunday.

“I’ve had a good week,” he said. “Not topped off with a performance or result on the Saturday.

“But I’ve had one of the best weeks of my life. Sunday was the best. I loved every minute of it.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for joining us for the event.

“I can’t thank the gaffer enough for allowing us to do it. I know it’s a personal matter, a family matter but he knows the reasons why we did.

“I’m so grateful and I can’t express my joy enough to be where I am.”

Blair’s new wife took advantage of the leap year in 2016 to propose to him on February 29.

