Doncaster Rovers: We are never satisfied, says Tommy Rowe

Tommy Rowe says the burning desire to improve in every game has helped Doncaster Rovers bounce back from defeats this season.

Rovers are looking to do just that tonight when they host unbeaten Carlisle United following Saturday’s loss at Luton Town.

They responded to the opening day defeat at Accrington Stanley with a four match unbeaten run in the league and thrashed Morecambe 5-1 following the loss at Crewe Alexandra.

Rowe has backed Rovers to recover well after the disappointing reverse at promotion rivals Luton.

“Every game, win, lose or draw, you need to improve,” Rowe said.

“That’s what the gaffer stresses, what the staff say to us.

“We know the importance of that.

“We go over defeats such as Luton and where we need to improve and put it right.

“It makes it more important to do it next time.

“But even at Morecambe where we won 5-1, we still look at where we worked hard, where we didn’t do so well and where other teams can cause us problems.

“I think it stresses the importance of the staff we’ve got and the analysis we do on teams.

“It shows it works and I think that’s probably why we’ve countered well when we’ve been defeated.

“We’ve always responded well and that’s the message we want to send again.

“We want to let the league know and the fans that we don’t like losing games.

“It’s going to happen, we’re going to lose games but it’s how you learn from it.

“Hopefully we can show that in our performance tomorrow.”

Tonight’s visitors Carlisle are one of just two sides in the Football League still holding an unbeaten record.

They sit a point behind Rovers in the League Two standings.

Rowe believes Rovers will have to be at their best to deal with Keith Curle’s side.

He said: “I know a few of their players very well and they’re very good.

“You take your foot off it for one second and you can be punished.

“We’ve had a good look at them and where they can hurt us but it’s about what we can do as well.

“We need to get to the best of our ability and that will give us every chance against them and anyone.

“It’s going to be a big game for us personally.

“But we feel lucky that’s we’ve got a Tuesday game because we wouldn’t have liked a full week thinking about the defeat at the weekend.”