Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town: We need no motivation for this one - Ferguson

Darren Ferguson’s team talk on Saturday will be pretty simple – go out and win promotion.

Victory for Rovers over neighbours Mansfield Town will secure an immediate return to League One.

And Ferguson insists that is all the motivation his players should need to perform.

There is no doubt Mansfield boss Steve Evans will be instructing his side to spoil the potential promotion party this weekend, particularly with the Stags still chasing a play-off place.

But Ferguson is confident the high stakes for Rovers will see them through any challenge.

“No one is going to have better motivation than us this weekend – getting promoted with five games to go,” Ferguson told the Free Press. “We’re at home. It’s on our home patch.

“We’ve got six days before the next game so we don’t have to worry about anything and we can just go for it.

“You don’t want to waste opportunities that are put in front of you.

“We felt Saturday at Grimsby was our opportunity to get to 81 points which is going to be very hard to catch. Plus we could maintain our lead at the top of the table.

“This Saturday it’s the opportunity to get it done and dusted and also maintain a six point lead.

“That is very, very important and that is really what we’re focusing on.

“But it would be lovely if we could get it done on Saturday in front of our own fans.”