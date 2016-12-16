Doncaster Rovers v Grimsby Town: Mariners meeting ‘perfect game’ for us - Ferguson

More than 4,000 Grimsby Town fans will descend on the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday for a first league meeting with Doncaster Rovers since 1990.

And Rovers boss Darren Ferguson reckons it is the “perfect game” for his men following their defeat at Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

“There’ll be a big crowd, they’re bringing 4,000 and it’s an early kick-off,” said Ferguson.

“It’s a game I’m looking forward to, and for me it’s the perfect game to have after a defeat.

“Their fans might add an edge to the game but I think that might suit us.

“I think there’ll be a good atmosphere, it could be the biggest crowd of the season. And I’m quite happy for there to be an extra edge.

“Sometimes when you’re at home and you’re always trying to force the tempo it can go a little flat. But on Saturday I think there’ll always be an atmosphere to it. Hopefully their fans won’t be too loud though!

“But if I was a player I’d prefer to play in that sort of atmosphere, that’s for sure.”

Rovers are yet to suffer back-to-back defeats in the league this term, a record they will hope to keep intact this weekend.

The defeat at Plymouth saw Rovers relinquish their feat of scoring in every league game this season.

“I think we’ve bounced back well from defeats,” said Ferguson.

“We need to concentrate on getting our standards right.

“If we get to the level of the last two home games, then that’s the sort of level I’m looking at and for me that will be enough to win games.

“Last weekend, up to their first goal, we had complete control of the game,” he added.

“We had 35 crosses in total. But we didn’t make it count. If you’re going to have that much control we need to find a way of breaking teams down.”

n Rovers fans are reminded that no cash turnstiles will be open on Saturday and tickets must be bought in advance of kick-off.