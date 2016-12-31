Doncaster Rovers: Two signings to come ahead of Stevenage clash

Doncaster Rovers are set to announce two pieces of transfer business in time for Monday's clash with Stevenage.

Boss Darren Ferguson revealed Rovers have made two signings which will be announced once the January transfer window opens on Sunday morning.

Speaking about Monday's clash at the Keepmoat, Ferguson said: "I've got a signing that will be coming in and will be available.

"Two signings actually."

Ferguson refused to divulge the identity of the additions.

Rovers are expected to complete the signing of Hythe Town striker Alfie May in January after indications earlier in the week from the Ryman League outfit that a deal had been agreed.