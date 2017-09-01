Doncaster Rovers: Two in, one out and one injured - reflection on Deadline Day

Doncaster Rovers acted swiftly to sign left back Harry Toffolo on loan after discovering Danny Andrew would be ruled out for the season through injury.

Yesterday’s surprisingly busy Deadline Day also saw Harry Middleton leave to join Port Vale on a permanent basis.

While Jordan Houghton’s return from Chelsea was officially confirmed - but that was overshadowed by the tale of two left backs.

Andrew suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury at AFC Wimbledon last weekend and completed the match without knowing the extent of the damage.

Norwich City’s Harry Toffolo has been brought in until January 3. The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Scunthorpe United and has also had spells at Swindon Town, Rotherham United and Peterborough.

“Danny had made a really good impact and the fans had really taken to him,” said boss Darren Ferguson.

“But we’ve just got to get on with it and fortunately we’ve managed to bring Harry in.

“Once we knew the extent of the injury, which was Tuesday morning after he’d been for his scan on Monday afternoon, we worked quickly.

“He was our main target, there were one or two others. We wanted to get through the game on Tuesday night and have a look at one or two players in certain positions. But we felt we certainly needed another one on that side of the pitch.

“Harry ticks a lot of boxes. The main thing for me was that he had so much experience in League One and has done very well. He’s also played in different formations which is important for us as well.”

Transfer-listed Middleton penned a one-year deal with Vale after his Rovers contract was terminated.

