Doncaster Rovers: Transfer window priorities have changed - Ferguson

Darren Ferguson admits his priorities for the January transfer window have changed – and may not necessarily include a striker.

Ferguson is determined to bring in two players during the transfer window but says Rovers’ blistering goalscoring form so far this season means a forward is no longer at the top of his list.

Rovers missed out on adding a striker before the end of the summer window but Ferguson feels they are nevertheless well-stocked, particularly with Liam Mandeville showing renewed development over the last few games.

“Considering that part of the pitch hasn’t given us any concerns, it’s not going to be my number one priority, getting in a striker,” Ferguson told the Free Press.

“There’s going to be other areas of the pitch I need to strengthen in.

“If I was told we weren’t to get another striker in, I’d be okay with that.

“Especially if Mandeville keeps stepping up.

“And we’ve found a little bit of a different way of playing with [James] Coppinger and [Tommy] Rowe.

“I still feel we might need a quicker forward. I’ve said that since the start of the season.

“But certainly that area of the pitch I don’t think can be a priority.

“Looking at the stats and everything else, we’ve scored more than anyone else in the league by five or six.”

Ferguson says plans are already in place for the opening of the window and he is clear where his main areas of focus will be.

That also includes players leaving the club on loan in the New Year.

And he also says his decisions will be influenced by whether extensions to loan deals for Niall Mason, Riccardo Calder and Jordan Houghton can be agreed with their parent clubs.

He said: “We’re prepared as best we can be in terms of what we need.

“I know in my own mind after 16 games, you should know, there are certain areas where we’re going to need strengthening to get us right through the season.

“There will be certain bodies that will probably go out on loan as well.

“There’s going to be a little bit of ins and outs but nothing too dramatic.

“Certainly two. That will depend, numbers wise, on how we get on with the loan players.”