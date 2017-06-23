Doncaster Rovers: Transfer hunt turns to experience, Ferguson still wants defender, midfielder and striker

Darren Ferguson will turn his attention to more experienced players as he moves into the second phase of his summer recruitment at Doncaster Rovers.

Four players have arrived so far this summer with all except Danny Andrew aged 21 or under.

Alex Kiwomya (21), Niall Mason (20) and loan signing Ben Whiteman (21) have brought down the average age of the squad since their arrivals.

Ferguson feels he needs to balance out the influx of young players with more experienced talent to prepare for life in League One.

“I’m pleased with the ones we’ve got now and there may be one or two experienced players that we look for because they’re quite young, the ones we’ve brought in,” Ferguson told the Free Press.

“I’ve got to be mindful of that.

“Danny is 26 but the others are obviously only young.

“I’ve got to start looking at certain areas of the pitch where we need to start maybe adding some experience.

“I look at the strikers. John Marquis is 24 and everyone else is younger so maybe that is an area where I can look to get a bit more experience.

“We’ll wait and see.”

Rovers missed out on two targets last week. A Championship centre half who had been offered a permanent switch opted to join another club while a Premier League striker chose a move to Holland over a loan at the Keepmoat.

Ferguson continues to hunt for a centre back, a central midfielder and a striker but says he is pleased with the quartet of new arrivals secured before Monday’s return for pre-season training.

He said: “We’re ahead of the game.

“We’ve signed four players already and it was never going to be like last season where we’d signed seven or eight before we went back for pre-season.

“I’m quite comfortable in terms of where we’re at right now.”