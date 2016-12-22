Doncaster Rovers: Tommy Rowe starting to show his authority - Ferguson

Tommy Rowe put too much pressure on himself earlier in the season, according to Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson.

But now, the Scot says, the 28-year-old midfielder is starting to show what he is all about.

Rowe arguably became the marquee signing of the summer after Ferguson persuaded the former Peterborough United and Wolves man to drop from the Championship into League Two.

He started the campaign with an excellent goal against Accrington Stanley on the opening day of the season but his impact in games did not initially meet the standards he set at the end of last season during his loan spell at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Rowe, however, scored in three successive games in October and has been instrumental in the run of five victories from the last six league games.

“I think the last few games he has been very good,” said Ferguson.

“I think he was one of our better players on Saturday [against Grimsby], he was dominant, had an authority about him, good on and off the ball.

“I think with Tommy, maybe in the initial part of the season he put too much pressure on himself where he felt he had to be the best player in every game.

“That’s just the way the lad is.

“I think now the season has kicked in and he’s settled down a bit, he realises he’s part of a good team.

“He needs to make sure he has an influence in every game. Certainly in the last few games he’s been very very good for me.”

Rowe has made 22 appearances this season, scoring six goals.