Doncaster Rovers: Tommy Rowe recovery and Jordan Houghton absence explained

There were no magic or miracles involved as Tommy Rowe made a surprise return for Rovers in their derby with Scunthorpe United.

The midfielder had been expected to be ruled out until next weekend's trip to Plymouth Argyle after suffering a hip injury.

But he was a shock inclusion in the starting XI on Sunday, with Darren Ferguson admitting the decision had come down to Rowe himself.

"Tommy had the scan on Monday and the scan showed something right at the top of the thigh," Ferguson said.

"That injury usually takes two weeks. He felt he wanted to play.

"Tommy is one of those who might pick up niggles and knocks and he does fairly frequently with the way he plays and trains.

"But he never seems to miss games, he always seems to turn himself out for games.

"I've known Tommy for nearly nine years now.

"Tommy hadn't trained very much this week but wanted to play.

"And I thought he played very well."

Despite his return, Rowe may not feature in the midweek Carabao Cup trip with Arsenal after taking a hefty knock in the defeat to Scunthorpe.

Ferguson added: "He's got a big bruise on his calf, nothing to do with the injury he has had.

"We'll have to see how he is on Monday.

"We'll do what we can to get him ready for Wednesday."

The notable name absent from the matchday squad on Sunday was Jordan Houghton, with Ferguson revealing the midfielder was ill.

He said: "Jordan reported illness, sickness and diarrhoea, on Saturday morning.

"He would have started and Ben Whiteman would have played where Rodney Kongolo did."

