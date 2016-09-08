Doncaster Rovers to wear ‘heartbeat’ kit at Morecambe in support of British Heart Foundation

Doncaster Rovers will sport a striking new look for Saturday’s trip to Morecambe - all in the name of charity.

A colour clash with the Shrimps’ red and black, which stopped Rovers wearing either their current home or away shirt, has seen kit suppliers FBT roll-off a special edition ‘heartbeat’ kit in association with charity partners the British Heart Foundation.

The one-off kits will be signed by the players and then auctioned off to raise money towards BHF’s life-saving research into heart and circulatory disease.

Rovers chief executive Gavin Baldwin said: “Everyone has worked so hard to make the BHF logo appearing on our new kit a reality and it’s great to be able to find new innovative ways of supporting our charity partnership with the BHF.

“FBT have been great at turning around the product at such short notice, and allowing us to use a design which supports the British Heart Foundation while also retaining links to our proud history.”

Lauren Mallinson, BHF fundraising manager for Doncaster, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for all the support Club Doncaster and Doncaster Rovers have already given to the BHF and we’re so proud to be featuring on their third kit this weekend.

“Too many lives are lost to heart disease each year, and it’s only by funding vital research that we can beat it together. Thanks to Stoneacre, Club Doncaster, their players and supporters, we’re able to power even more research to help keep families together.”

Around 654,000 people are living with heart and circulatory disease in Yorkshire and the Humber, with 38,700 heart patients in Doncaster alone. The disease claims the lives of more than 14,000 people in the Yorkshire region every year.

Details about the auctioning off of shirts will be confirmed on the club’s official website after Saturday’s game.

n Rovers fans travelling by road to Morecambe should be aware that Lancaster’s M6 Northbound and Southbound between junctions 33 and 34 will be closed on Saturday.