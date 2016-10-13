Doncaster Rovers: ‘This is my team now’ - Ferguson

Darren Ferguson feels the current Doncaster Rovers team is his own as he prepares to celebrate a year in charge this weekend.

Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of Ferguson’s appointment and he will be determined to mark it with victory over Colchester United at the Keepmoat on Saturday.

Rovers currently sit second in League Two and are the division’s top scorers.

Goals were a trademark of Ferguson’s Peterborough United teams of the past and it is increasingly evident Rovers are now playing in his image.

After 12 months of significant change both on and off the pitch at the Keepmoat, the Rovers boss says he could have no excuses about the make-up of the squad.

“I would have absolutely no excuses and no complaints about saying this is my team now,” he told the Free Press.

“If it wasn’t to go well, I’ve been given every chance.

“You can’t change every player you inherited and I wouldn’t have wanted to.

“In terms of the character of the team, the personality, the philosophy of how we want to play, it does take time.

“It’s important you get that time as a manager because if you don’t, it’s difficult to build something.”

