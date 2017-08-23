Doncaster Rovers: Third round Carabao Cup opponents revealed - and it's a big one

Doncaster Rovers will travel to Premier League giants Arsenal in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Boss Darren Ferguson was keen to face one of the top flight elite away at the third round stage and got his wish.

Rovers have a storied history with the Gunners in the League Cup, having battled out a thrilling tie at the quarter final stage during their brilliant giant killing run during the 2005/06 season.

In front of more than 10,000 at Belle Vue, Rovers led in both normal and extra time through Michael McIndoe and Paul Green but Gilberto Silva's last minute equaliser took the game to a penalty shootout, which Arsenal won 3-1.

Third round ties are set to be held during the week commencing September 18.

Rovers will likely request for the tie to be played on Wednesday, September 20 due to the derby clash with Scunthorpe United taking place on Sunday, September 17 after being moved to avoid clashing with the running of the St Leger at Doncaster Racecourse.

The tie will mark Rovers' first ever visit to the Emirates Stadium and be only the ninth meeting between the two clubs.

Rovers have one win over the Gunners, dating back to 1902. Arsenal have won six of the eight meetings so far - seven if you count the 2005 penalty shootout triumph - and kept Rovers goalless in six of the matches.

They also met in the 1987/88 League Cup over two legs with Arsenal earning 3-0 and 1-0 wins.

Darren Ferguson's side booked their place in round three with a 2-0 win over Hull City at the Keepmoat on Tuesday night.

They beat Bradford City 3-2 in the first round.

The third round draw took place in China in the early hours of Thursday morning.