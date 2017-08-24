Doncaster Rovers: Teammates can help Ben Khemis adapt to English game

Darren Ferguson wants Issam Ben Khemis’s teammates to help him adapt to the rigours of English football.

The 21-year-old midfielder made his first start for Doncaster Rovers in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup win over Hull City.

Ben Khemis, whose English is very limited, was quiet in the first half but became more involved after the break and provided the assist for Alfie May’s opener.

The French Tunisian played the full 90 minutes and is likely to feature again in next week’s Checkatrade Trophy clash at Grimsby Town.

Ferguson was pleased with the former Lorient youngster’s contribution against the Tigers.

“It was his first real taste of what it’s going to be like and I thought he grew into the game,” said Ferguson.

“He got better as the game went on - as the team did.

“It can be difficult when players make their debuts, especially coming from a different country.

“It is quicker here. Compared to French football, it’s more intense. There was lot of energy in the game too because of the fact they played such a young team.

“He needs his teammates to help him out there.

“Sometimes if the team perform better, as an individual you will.

“So I’m not going to have any criticism of him. The boy’s a good player.

“There’s obviously things he needs to work on but I thought he did very well for his debut.”