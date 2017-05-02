Doncaster Rovers: Summer signings will provide momentum believes Ferguson

Darren Ferguson admits he will be once again looking to his summer business to give Doncaster Rovers the momentum heading into next season.

The Rovers boss had hoped his side would finish the season strongly after winning promotion, in the hopes of carrying good form into League One.

But following Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Exeter City – Rovers’ third consecutive loss – which took the League Two title out of their hands, Ferguson says he will look to new signings to ensure they head into the new campaign with a positive feeling.

That will also include players signing new deals, some possibly as early as this week.

“The momentum will be gathered for next season by the players I bring in and the players I keep,” Ferguson said.”

“That is where I will make sure the momentum is.

“We’re well ahead of the game on that.

“We’re hoping we will have some players signing new contracts before the Hartlepool game.

“Niall Mason is pretty much done.

“Momentum will be gathered hopefully by players that will be coming into the club.”

Rovers still have one game remaining as they visit Hartlepool United on Saturday.

And while he believes the title has gone for Rovers after being overtaken by Plymouth Argyle, Ferguson says his side should be keen to avoid slipping further down the table, which they led for almost four months.

“Obviously the here and now is really disappointing because we’ve gone and thrown away the league,” he said.

“And there is a possibility if we don’t do our job next week then we could end up third which would be carnage really.”