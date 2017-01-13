Doncaster Rovers sign Manchester City goalkeeper Ian Lawlor on permanent deal

Doncaster Rovers have signed Manchester City goalkeeper Ian Lawlor on a two and a half year deal.

The 22-year-old Dubliner, a Republic of Ireland Under 21 international, is likely to go straight into the side at Barnet tomorrow.

His arrival follows an ankle injury to Marko Marosi, which left Ross Etheridge as the only other senior goalkeeper on the club's books.

Lawlor said: “I’m delighted to be here, I’m looking forward to progressing and getting involved with the lads.

“I spoke with the manager and saw the ambition of the club, obviously we’re on a great run at the moment but to see the future is something I want to be a part of.

“The facilities are really good. The stadium is fantastic for a League Two club, but the project going forward is really special.”

Rovers had been expected to sign a goalkeeper on loan so the permanent deal is another sign of the club's ambition to get out of League Two at the first time of asking.

Lawlor added: “It’s nice to have the feeling that they want me to come in on a permanent basis. But there is nothing guaranteed in football, so I’m ready for a battle. I’ll work hard every day and, if selected come the weekend, will give everything I have.

“In the short-term I’m hoping to get in and play, but the aim is to get promoted out of this league. I’m here to give as much as I can for this team.”