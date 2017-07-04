Doncaster Rovers: Ross Etheridge suffers broken ankle

Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Ross Etheridge has suffered a broken ankle which has hampered his search for a new club.

Etheridge suffered the injury on the training ground and will be out for at least four months following an operation.

The 22-year-old was placed on the transfer list by Rovers boss Darren Ferguson at the end of last season but he will now be unable to join another club this summer.

"Ross has had a bad injury, he's broken his ankle," Ferguson said.

"He'll be out for four months and that's a real blow for him.

"He was just doing a bit of light training with Paul Gerrard, jumping over hurdles and he's broken his ankle.

"He'll have to have an operation to get that pinned and he'll be out for a while."

Despite starting last season as Rovers' number one, Etheridge struggled for form and lost his place to Marko Marosi.

He spent time on loan at Alfreton Town but was recalled when Marosi was injured, only for Rovers to sign Ian Lawlor.

Etheridge finished the season on loan with Lincoln City and managed only eight appearances for Rovers in his first campaign at the club.