Doncaster Rovers: Ross Etheridge joins Alfreton Town on loan

Goalkeeper Ross Etheridge has joined National League North side Alfreton Town on a month's loan.

The 22-year-old summer signing from Accrington Stanley started the season as first choice between the sticks but lost his place to Marko Marosi after costly errors in his first two games.

Manager Darren Ferguson is keen to get some games into the youngster in a bid to re-build his confidence.

Etheridge will stay at Alfreton until January 15. The normal rules of the transfer window do not apply to non-league clubs.

Alfreton are currently 16th in National League North.

Earlier this week Ferguson revealed that Cedric Evina and Tyler Garratt are also available for loan.