Doncaster Rovers: Reece Fielding joins Frickley Athletic on loan

Doncaster Rovers defender Reece Fielding has joined Frickley Athletic on a month's loan.

The 18-year-old will step up his recovery from injury with a month at the Evo-Stick League side where Joe Pugh has played for the last month.

Rovers boss Darren Ferguson is pleased Fielding will be getting plenty of game time during his stay with Frickley.

"Reece has gone out to Frickley for a month and they've got seven or eight games in the month," Ferguson said.

"With Reece, after this month we'll probably look to go a bit higher with him.

"This is about getting man's football into him. It'll be great for him.

"We're a lot more hopeful he'll be playing a lot more games and that's why he's going.

"We'll keep account of him and Joe, we'll have them watched.

"And the good thing is they still train here part of the week anyway which is good for their development.

"Joe's not played as much as I'd have hoped while he's been there but he's got parts. It's good experience for him going there.

"I think it's a good move for them both."

Fielding has made two appearances for Rovers this season, both coming in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Striker Pugh's deal with the South Elmsall outift has been extended for another month.

And full back Tyler Garratt will remain with National League side Eastleigh for the rest of the season.