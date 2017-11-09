Doncaster Rovers: Recent form has shown our character - Coppinger

James Coppinger believes Doncaster Rovers have responded to questions over their character in the best possible manner – by hitting back on the pitch.

Rovers have come in for plenty of criticism during their stuttering start to life back in League One, with doubters questioning their mental strength following some defeats.

But captain Coppinger says critics have been answered in the ideal manner as Rovers have mounted a good run of recent form.

And he pointed to bouncing back from going 2-0 down at non-league Ebbsfleet United to stroll to a 6-2 triumph as the perfect example as well as a significant step forward in the progress of the side.

“I think it shows the character we have got,” said Coppinger, who scored twice in the FA Cup tie.

“We have got a lot of young lads and I know I talk about that a lot but it’s not easy going 2-0 down at a place like Ebbsfleet.

“And then to go through and come out the other side, keep creating chances and working hard on what we’re trying to do, is massive.

“It’s a massive step forward.

“I’ve said it recently but you learn about players when you go through spells like this.

“You have to get through to the other side. Some players don’t get out of the other side and others do.

“At the minute, everyone is going in the right direction and looking to bounce back.”