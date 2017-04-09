DONCASTER ROVERS PROMOTED: We were desperate to do it in front of our own fans admits Darren Ferguson

Doncaster Rovers were heading for promotion regardless but Darren Ferguson admitted he would have been disappointed if they had not crossed the line with a win on home soil

With Stevenage 4-0 down at half time, Rovers were seemingly headed for League One regardless of their result against Mansfield Town.

But Tommy Rowe powered home a second half header to put Rovers ahead against their near neighbours.

And that was enough to ensure Rovers a place in League One next season, regardless of what was happening elsewhere.

"The main focus all week and in the team talk before the game was to do it in front of our own fans," Ferguson said.

"It was our first real opportunity to do it and really this was the perfect scenario.

"There was certain ways we could have got over the line but we wanted to do it by winning the game and showing the style we'd shown all season.

"I didn't think it was the best performance but the win is the most important thing."

Ferguson expects plenty will have looked at Rovers as promotion certs this season.

But he insists a tremendous amount of effort has gone into getting them over the finishing line.

He said: "I don't think this achievement can be overlooked.

"I know it's League Two and everyone thinks Doncaster are a big club and should go up.

"It's never as easy as that.

"I think this has been a great achievement.

"Five games to go, 84 points, 81 goals, getting promoted - it's a fantastic achievement.

"There's a lot of things there the club hasn't done before.

"I'm really happy and I'm delighted with the players this season."

