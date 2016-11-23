Doncaster Rovers: Positive news on goalkeeper front

Marko Marosi should be fit to face Leyton Orient on Saturday despite suffering blurred vision last weekend.

The goalkeeper was forced off during Saturday’s win over Hartlepool United after being caught by defender Mathieu Baudry early in the game, an incident which left him with blurred vision.

But he is set to return to training on Thursday and is expected to be available for selection on Saturday.

“Marko will train Thursday or Friday but he will be all right,” boss Darren Fergsuon told The Star.

“He just got a knock in the eye but we think he’ll be ok.

“He’ll do a session with the fitness coach on Thursday probably and join in with the group on Friday.”

Marosi was replaced during the game by Ross Etheridge, who went on to damage his finger and Rovers are still awaiting the full prognosis.

He said: “Ross has got a fracture of the finger which sounds worse than what it actually is.

“But he’s got something else going on in his wrist.

“He’s went to see a hand specialist on Tuesday and if he says it’s what we think it is, or what’s been x-rayed, then he should be okay for Saturday.

“If it is a little bit more complicated then it might be a couple of weeks for him but I won’t know until later in the week.

“Louis Jones, the young lad, will come onto the bench if Ross is out.”

Mitchell Lund has started running again following the kidney issue which has kept him sidelined since the end of August.

Lund will visit doctors on December 8 when he hopes to be given the all clear to fully resume physical activity.

The 19-year-old suffered damage to his kidney in the 4-1 win over Yeovil Town as has been ordered to rest ever since.

Ferguson hopes to have the defender available again just after Christmas, but will put him through a three week pre-season plan first.