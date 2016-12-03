Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the Stevenage clash

The Star’s Rovers man, Paul Goodwin, assesses the performances at the Lamex Stadium.

MARKO MAROSI 7

Whether it hit the post first or not, keeping out Lee’s downward header at 2-0 was a key moment.

CRAIG ALCOCK 7

Started the game very confidently and made one or two vital tackles.

MATHIEU BAUDRY 6

Quietly went about his business. He wasn’t given the space or time on the ball to really get his passing going.

ANDY BUTLER 8

Defended excellently in the first half and capped a solid 45 minutes with a goal. Came more under the cosh after the break but continued to put his body on the line for the cause.

NIALL MASON 6

Played his part in a good defensive display in the first half - before the tide turned.

JORDAN HOUGHTON 6

Kept things simple. Quiet by his standards.

MATTY BLAIR 7

Worked hard, tracked back well and scored a quite sensational volley for good measure.

JAMES COPPINGER 6

Less effective than recent games. Drifted in and out of the game.

TOMMY ROWE 7

The most penetrative of Rovers’ midfielders during their first half purple patch.

LIAM MANDEVILLE 7

Unsurprisingly has an air of confidence about him at the moment. Took his goal superbly to make it six in six games.

JOHN MARQUIS 7

On the fringe of the game before his header led to the vital fourth goal. Very harsh if it goes down as an own goal!

SUBS USED

PAUL KEEGAN 5

Came on for Mandeville in an attempt to wrestle back some control but struggled to make an impact.

ANDY WILLIAMS 5

Got ten minutes under his belt but saw very little of the ball as Rovers ended the game on the back foot.

SUBS NOT USED

Louis Jones, Cedric Evina, Joe Wright, Riccardo Calder, Alfie Beestin.

STEVENAGE

Jamie Jones 6, Ronnie Henry 6, Dean Wells 6, Jack King 6, Fraser Franks 7, Gorman 5 (Tom Pett 46, 7), Steve Schumacher 6 (Rowan Liburd 70, 6), Charlie Lee 5 (Michael Tonge 46, 7), Henry Cowans 6, Harry McKirdy 6, Ben Kennedy 6. Subs not used: Day, Kerr, Slater, Wilmott.

REFEREE

LEE COLLINS 7

ATTENDANCE

2,705

Click here for up-to-date news from the Keepmoat