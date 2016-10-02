Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the Portsmouth clash

The Star’s Rovers man, Liam Hoden, gives his verdict on individual performances at Fratton Park.

MARKO MAROSI 7

Very solid. Produced a magnificent save to keep out Carl Baker and was alert during second-half onslaught.

FRAZER RICHARDSON 5

Another injury for the full-back whose short-term deal looks unlikely to be renewed.

JOE WRIGHT 7

Unfortunate error and miscommunication led to Portsmouth goal but more than atoned with a rock-solid performance under plenty of pressure.

ANDY BUTLER 9

Backheeled goalline clearance was the highlight but a stunning defensive performance overall. Marshaled the defence superbly as real leader.

CEDRIC EVINA 6

Evans and Baker found plenty of space on right flank but Evina played his part in back ine in second half.

JORDAN HOUGHTON 7

Unsung hero of Rovers at the moment. A tireless battler who adds a layer of protection.

MATTY BLAIR 7

Switched around a lot due to tactical changes but always a vital cog either in midfield or at right-back. Good energy again going forward and defending.

TOMMY ROWE 6

Asked to do more of a defensive shift under Pompey pressure but performed well.

JAMES COPPINGER 6

Difficult to have an attacking say on the game but chipped in with defensive duty until withdrawn due to an injured jaw after taking a clearance in the face.

JOHN MARQUIS 8

Another goal and another workhorse performance. Relieved pressure well when given chance and probably should have had another goal.

ANDY WILLIAMS 7

Another goal but should have had at least one more and definitely should have set up Marquis for another. Overall, caused problems and was a key outlet ball.

SUBS USED

RICCARDO CALDER 5

Unfortunate to be subbed off after coming on but did not offer defensive protection Rovers needed and had to be sacrificed to see out the win.

NIALL MASON 6

Very solid on return and helped Rovers weather the storm either at right-back or left-sided centre-half.

HARRY MIDDLETON 6

Shored up the Rovers midfield over the last 15 minutes as Ferguson switched to a 5-4-1.

SUBS NOT USED

Ross Etheridge, Mathieu Baudry, Liam Mandeville, Alfie Beestin

PORTSMOUTH

David Forde 6, Gareth Evans 7, Matt Clarke 6, Christian Burgess 6, Enda Stevens 6, Michael Doyle 7, Danny Rose 6 (Amine Linganzi 54, 6), Carl Baker 6, Gary Roberts 7, Kai Naismith 6 (Milan Lalkovic 55, 7), Conor Chaplin 6 (Curtis Main 71, 6). Subs not used: Liam O’Brien, Tom Davies, Michael Smith, Kyle Bennett.

REFEREE

Darren Deadman 5

ATTENDANCE

16,950 (449 away)

Click here for up-to-date news from the Keepmoat