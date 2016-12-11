Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the Plymouth clash

The Star’s Rovers man at Plymouth, Liam Hoden, assesses the performances at Home Park.

Could do nothing about the two goals and was solid on rare occasions he was called into action.

CRAIG ALCOCK 7

Coped well with long balls into his area of pitch and performed well when switched to centre-back.

MATHIEU BAUDRY 7

A solid defensive performance which included a pair of excellent goal-saving clearances.

ANDY BUTLER 6

Poor mistake for Plymouth’s first goal and was sacrificed as Rovers chased the game.

NIALL MASON 6

Was given a real runaround by Carey but got forward very well before exiting in formation reshuffle.

JORDAN HOUGHTON 6

Not quite as dominant a presence as he has been in recent weeks but played a part.

MATTY BLAIR 7

Rovers’ best attacking outlet as they looked to threaten down the flanks. Caused plenty of problems.

TOMMY ROWE 8

Showed a relentless intent and desire to make something happen. Direct running was superb.

JAMES COPPINGER 6

Excellent performance before his late and controversial dismissal soured his afternoon.

LIAM MANDEVILLE 6

Struggled to create opportunities and was forced deeper on Williams’ introduction. Disappointing penalty attempt.

JOHN MARQUIS 6

Struggled to really stamp his authority in the final third. Had very few sniffs of chances.

subs used

RICCARDO CALDER 6

Offered plenty of useful width when replacing Mason in tactical switch. Caused problems.

ANDY WILLIAMS 6

Rovers had a mountain to climb when he was introduced and he struggled to make an impact.

SUBS NOT USED

Louis Jones, Joe Wright, Paul Keegan, Harry Middleton, Alfie Beestin.

plymouth argyle

Luke McCormick 6, Gary Miller 6, Yann Songo’o 6, Sonny Bradley 9, Oscar Threlkeld 7, David Fox 6, Conor Smith 7, Jake Jervis 6, Graham Carey 8, Ryan Donaldson 6, Jordan Slew 6. Subs not used: Vincent Dorel, Alex Fletcher, Karleigh Osborne, Louis Rooney, Craig Tanner, Billy Palfrey, David Goodwillie.

referee

Oliver Langford 4

attendance

8,575 (385 away)