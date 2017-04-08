Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the Mansfield Town clash

The Star’s Rovers man, Paul Goodwin, gives his verdict on the performances at the Keepmoat Stadium.

IAN LAWLOR 6

Had to stay strong from a couple of testing set pieces but otherwise enjoyed a quiet afternoon. Almost teed up a Williams goal with an extraordinary assist.

CRAIG ALCOCK 6

Made a couple of vital last gasp interventions and switched from right back to left-sided centre half with minimum fuss.

MATHIEU BAUDRY 6

Defensively sound but a little more wasteful in possession than usual.

ANDY BUTLER 7

Dominated things physically at the back, another solid display from the club captain.

NIALL MASON 6

Shifted from left back to centre midfield when Rovers switched early on to three at the back. Passing let him down a bit in the first half but grew more confident as the game went on.

LUKE MCCULLOUGH 8

Another really assured performance in the midfield holding role. Looks calm, composed and confident in there after returning from a long term injury. Hardly gave the ball away all afternoon.

MATTY BLAIR 6

Less of an outlet on the right than in recent home matches, despite moving to wing back early on in proceedings.

TOMMY ROWE 7

Struggled to influence the game from a left wing back position but came up with a superb matchwinning header from Coppinger’s corner.

GARY MCSHEFFREY 6

Started the game in lively fashion and his set pieces were a constant threat to Mansfield. Faded before being replaced by Coppinger.

JOHN MARQUIS 7

Held the ball up well at times and tracked back superbly, but will be kicking himself for not connecting properly with a McSheffrey inswinging freekick in the first half.

ANDY WILLIAMS 6

A few nice touches but kept more on the fringe of the game than his strike partner. Sent a decent headed chance over the bar just before half time.

SUBS USED

JAMES COPPINGER 7

Came on with the bit between his teeth and, along with May, brought a new dimension to Rovers’ attack. Good corner delivery for the goal.

ALFIE MAY 7

Replaced Williams and really gave the Mansfield backline something to think about with his constant harrying.

JOE WRIGHT

Brought on very late in the game to add some extra height at the back and kill a bit of time.

SUBS NOT USED

Marko Marosi, Conor Grant, Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, Harry Middleton.

MANSFIELD TOWN

Jake Kean 8, Rhys Bennett 6, Krystian Pearce 6, George Taft 7, Mal Benning 7, Alex MacDonald 6 (Chris Hamilton, 69, 5), Ben Whiteman 7, Joel Byrom 6, Matt Green 6, Danny Rose 6 (Alfie Potter, 87), Shaquile Coulthirst 7. Subs not used: Brian Jensen, Lee Collins, Jamie McGuire, Kyle Howkins, Yoann Arquin.

REFEREE

DEAN WHITESTONE 6

ATTENDANCE

9,903 (2,010)

