Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the Leyton Orient clash

The Star’s Rovers man, Paul Goodwin, assesses the performances at the Keepmoat Stadium.

MARKO MAROSI 6

Had no chance with Kennedy’s stunning free-kick. Rarely called upon but saved well from McCallum’s header late on.

CRAIG ALCOCK 7

Defended competently and showed a good range of passing. Rovers look stronger at the back since his return.

MATHIEU BAUDRY 6

Another accomplished display from the Frenchman, although Orient offered little threat.

ANDY BUTLER 6

Needlessly gave the ball away in the build-up to the free-kick that Orient scored from. Otherwise steady.

NIALL MASON 7

Solid enough defensively and confident on the ball. His delivery into the box occasionally let him down.

JORDAN HOUGHTON 7

Went about his business in typically competent fashion and took his goal very well.

MATTY BLAIR 6

Popped up in some good areas of the pitch - and got his reward by winning the first penalty.

JAMES COPPINGER 8

Showed some brilliant touches throughout and carried a significant threat going forward.

TOMMY ROWE 8

Offered class and composure in the middle of the park, his mazy dribble led to the second spot kick.

LIAM MANDEVILLE 7

Two competently taken penalties will only add to his growing self-belief. Has grown in stature in recent weeks.

JOHN MARQUIS 6

Quiet in front of goal but held the ball up well and brought others into play.

SUBS USED

ALFIE BEESTIN

Given a late run-out. Too late to make any impact.

WILL LONGBOTTOM

Came on in stoppage time for Mandeville.

SUBS NOT USED

Louis Jones, Cedric Evina, Joe Wright, Paul Keegan, Will Longbottom, Riccardo Calder.

LEYTON ORIENT

Alex Cisak 6, Myles Judd 6, Aron Pollock 5, Tom Parkes 6, Callum Kennedy 7, Michael Collins 6, Robbie Weir 6, Nigel Atangana 5, Sandro Semedo 5 (Josh Koroma 57, 5), Ollie Palmer 5 (Paul McCallum 65, 6), Jay Simpson 6.

Subs: Alan Dunne, Jordan Bowery, Sam Sargeant, Sam Dolby, Jens Janse.

REFEREE

ROBERT JONES 7

ATTENDANCE

5,135

