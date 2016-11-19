Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the Hartlepool clash

The Star’s Rovers writer, Paul Goodwin, assesses the performances at the Keepmoat Stadium.

MARKO MAROSI 6

Barely tested before picking up a knock and going off with blurred vision.

CRAIG ALCOCK 7

Fergie said he was keen to get Alcock back in the team and on this evidence it’s clear why. Very steady.

MATHIEU BAUDRY 7

His best display yet in a Rovers shirt - despite conceding the penalty. Used the ball excellently.

ANDY BUTLER 7

Much more no-nonsense in style compared to Baudry but no less effective.

NIALL MASON 7

Switched to left back and coped well despite being predominantly right-footed.

JORDAN HOUGHTON 7

Excellent on the ball. After a couple of quieter games he really stepped it up a notch in the engine room.

MATTY BLAIR 7

Attacked the by-line well in the first half and also tracked back impressively.

JAMES COPPINGER 8

A hive of industry. Had a real spring in his step and was the main creative spark.

TOMMY ROWE 7

Pressed and passed well. Won the ball back in dangerous areas on several occasions.

LIAM MANDEVILLE 7

Linked play well in the first half and got his rewards for an industrious display with the late winner.

JOHN MARQUIS 8

This man can do no wrong. Scored one and made the other to reaffirm his position as the Keepmoat’s crowd favourite.

SUBS USED

ROSS ETHERIDGE 6

Nervy - but improved as the game wore on. Almost gifted Hartlepool a goal with his first touch.

PAUL KEEGAN

Came on in the last minute to waste some time.

SUBS NOT USED

Cedric Evina, Tyler Garratt, Joe Wright, Alfie Beestin, Will Longbottom

HARTLEPOOL UNITED

Trevor Carson 6, Jordan Richards 6, Aristote Nsiala 6, Matthew Bates 7, Jake Carroll 7, Josh Laurent 7, Nicky Featherstone 7, Lewis Hawkins 6 (Michael Woods 63, 5), Nicky Deverdics 6 (Rob Jones 88, 5), Lewis Alessandra 6 (Billy Paynter 82, 5), Padraig Amond 7.

Subs: Rhys Oates, Adam Bartlett, Jake Orrell, Scott Harrison.

REFEREE

Mark Haywood 5

ATTENDANCE

5009

