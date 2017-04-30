Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the Exeter City clash

The Star’s Rovers man, Paul Goodwin, assessess the performances at the Keepmoat Stadium.

IAN LAWLOR 6

Superb double save from the penalty proved to be in vain as Wheeler scored at the third attempt. Reaction for the first goal suggested he thought it was going wide.

CRAIG ALCOCK 5

Lacked conviction at times and his horrendous error led to Exeter’s third goal.

JOE WRIGHT 5

Error-laden performance from the recalled centre-back, whose handball gifted the visitors a penalty at 1-1.

ANDY BUTLER 6

A week on from Akinfenwa, given another tough physical battle by Reuben Reid. He handled this one better but was not at his commanding best.

NIALL MASON 6

Back at left-back where he did nothing wrong - but he was outshone by Exeter’s impressive captain and left-back, Moore-Taylor.

LUKE MCCULLOUGH 6

Neat and tidy on the ball but struggled to really impose himself on the game.

MATTY BLAIR 6

Played almost like an orthodox right winger but did not see enough of the ball before switching to right-back to accommodate more attackers.

TOMMY ROWE 7

Showed off some sublime touches at times and looked the most likely player to unlock Exeter in the second half. Great assist for Coppinger’s goal.

CONOR GRANT 5

Disappointing display from the Everton loanee. Lethargic in his demeanour and his game seemed to lack a bit of get-up-and-go. Predominantly chose the safe option.

JAMES COPPINGER 6

The skipper was frustrated when his number was held up - and understandably so. His removal seemed to quell the momentum Rovers were building. Took his goal brilliantly from a tight-ish angle.

JOHN MARQUIS 5

Looked slightly isolated at times and was not as effective as usual when it came to holding the ball up.

SUBS USED

LIAM MANDEVILLE 5

Came on up front and then moved slightly deeper but only suceeded in looking slightly lost. Unlike in the reverse fixture, there were no super-sub heroics this time.

ANDY WILLIAMS 5

Closed down the opposition but made little impact on the ball.

ALFIE MAY 5

Ran the channels and harried in typical fashion but, the more strikers Ferguson threw on, the more unbalanced Rovers looked.

subs not used: Marko Marosi, Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, Harry Middleton, Gary McSheffrey.

EXETER CITY: Christy Pym 6, Pierce Sweeney 6, Troy Brown 6, Jordan Moore-Taylor 8, David Wheeler 7, Jake Taylor 7, Lloyd James 6, Ryan Harley 8, Joel Grant 7 (Jordan Tillson 69, 6), Reuben Reid 6 (Liam McAlinden 79), Ollie Watkins 8. Subs not used: Bobby Olejnik, Lee Holmes, Ethan Ampadu, Luke Croll, Jack Stacey.

referee: CHARLES BREAKSPEAR 6.

attendance: 7,790 (667).

