Doncaster Rovers: On-loan Everton midfielder Conor Grant puts long term future to the back of his mind

Loan star Conor Grant insists he has put his long term future to the back of his mind.

And instead the young Everton midfielder says his focus is purely on staying in an in-form Doncaster Rovers side.

Grant has played every minute of every game since re-joining Rovers on loan until the end of the season at the start of the month.

Rovers have won all four of those games and Grant scored his first goal of the season in Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Crewe.

The 21-year-old signed a two-year contract extension at Everton last summer.

However, Ronald Koeman is ready to let Grant go and recently accepted a bid from Rovers - only for the player to opt for a loan switch instead.

Darren Ferguson is a huge fan of Grant’s and will try again in the summer to land him permanently, but Grant remains focused on Rovers’ promotion push.

“At the minute it’s not on my mind. I’m literally taking it game by game,” he said.

“It’s a case of me wanting to help the team and stay in the team because there’s a lot of competition.

“I’m loving being back here,” he added.

“It’s a different feel compared to last year - we’re winning games and it’s important we keep that going.

“There’s a lot of confidence and we’ve got some good leaders in the team.

“Everyone’s pulling together and working for each other.”

Grant made 22 appearances on loan for Rovers last season, scoring four goals, before an Achilles injury brought his season to a premature end.