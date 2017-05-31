Doncaster Rovers: ‘Not as much interest as expected’ in transfer-listed quintet

Darren Ferguson admits there has been less interest in Doncaster Rovers’ transfer-listed players than expected so far this summer.

Ferguson made five players available for transfer at the end of the season and believed there would be suitors for the players.

But a few weeks on, he says his phone has not been ringing as much as he would have liked.

“I have to be honest, there’s not as much interest as I thought there would be,” he told The Star.

Andy Williams, Harry Middleton, Mitchell Lund, Cedric Evina and Ross Etheridge have all been placed on the transfer list.

While admitting moving these players on will give him greater freedom with his budget, Ferguson insists departures will not dictate the primary transfer business he intends to carry out this summer.

He said: “The players that we bring in, first and foremost, we’ve got to get them in first.

“And the budget I’ve got would allow me to do that.

“I would eventually have to get to the situation where I need to get some out.

“But fortunately, we can get the ones we want in without getting others out.

“We’re trying to do both if we can.

While refusing to close the door on those players transfer listed, should they not depart this summer, Ferguson admits their prospects of featuring for Rovers will only become more difficult if he secures his targets.

“The ideal situation would be for them to leave,” he said. “I’ve made my decision.

“If I do get the players that I want, certainly the first choice players, it would become even more difficult for those I’m happy to move on.”