Doncaster Rovers: No return for Keshi Anderson

Doncaster Rovers are not looking to bring Keshi Anderson back to the club this summer, Darren Ferguson insists.

Anderson scored three goals in nine appearances on loan at Rovers during the 2015/16 season before suffering a badly broken leg.

Ferguson was a big fan of the 22-year-old and has considered moving to bring the Crystal Palace forward back to the Keepmoat in the past.

The Rovers boss is looking to add at least one striker to his ranks this summer, particularly one with pace.

Speculation immediately linked Rovers with Anderson, who is out of contract this summer.

But Ferguson insists Anderson is not the type of player he is looking for.

“I like Keshi a lot but I just don’t know if he’s the sort of player we need,” Ferguson told The Star. “Certainly I feel we need a bit more pace and power up front.

“Keshi is more of a number ten I think and I don’t think we need that when we’ve got Liam Mandeville at the club.”

James Coppinger played off the strikers for much of the season, a position which Ferguson is happy with.

Tommy Rowe can also play in the advanced midfield position while Ferguson remains a big fan of youth team graduate Mandeville.

Ferguson is awaiting an answer this week from a Premier League club about taking a striker on loan.

He has also admitted there is a possibility he could bring in another striker once he has secured his initial five targets.