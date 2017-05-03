Doncaster Rovers: New deals on table for trio

Darren Ferguson says he hopes this week to tie down three existing players to Doncaster Rovers with new contracts.

Ferguson is keen get his business started quickly in order to kick off another summer of strong transfer activity.

In addition to the three new deals, Rovers are set to complete a permanent switch for loanee Niall Mason from Aston Villa.

“We’re hopeful there’s a bit of positive news,” Ferguson told The Star.

“We’ve got three players we want to give new contracts to and we’ve got the Niall Mason deal which is pretty much done.

“I’d be surprised if the one for Niall is not announced before Saturday.

“And I’m confident with the players’ contracts as well.

“It would be good if we can get that momentum back into the place with news like that.”

Ferguson refused to reveal the identity of the trio of players in question.

However there has been much speculation surrounding top scorer John Marquis, who only has a year remaining on his current deal.

Rovers’ transfer activity began quickly last year with the signing of Tommy Rowe completed on May 18, just ten days after the end of the season.

Ferguson is confident the club could move as swiftly in the transfer market this summer.

He said: “It depends how well meetings go and negotiations go.

“Obviously we can’t do anything at the moment but there will be players on my list that are out of contract so we’ll be able to speak to them as soon as we can.

“We’re very much organised in that sense.

“If everything goes according to plan there would be quick signings for the club.”

The Rovers boss will inform the players of his retained list during one-on-one meetings on Monday.

He said: “I’ll have a meeting with all the players individually and of course, as all managers have to do at this stage of the season, I’ll have to inform the players who will be in my plans for next season and who won’t be.

“And then bang we’re moving forward.”