Doncaster Rovers: New boy Danny Andrew will add the balance

New signing Danny Andrew will add some much needed balance to Doncaster Rovers next season according to boss Darren Ferguson.

The left back yesterday completed his move to the Keepmoat, signing a two-year deal after rejecting a new contract at Grimsby Town.

Rovers lacked an out-and-out left back for much of last season with Cedric Evina and Tyler Garratt out-of-favour. It meant right footed players Niall Mason and Craig Alcock would regularly get the nod.

Ferguson felt Rovers suffered with not having a natural left footer on the flank and made Andrew one of his top targets this summer.

“Danny will give us balance wherever he will play,” Ferguson told The Star.

“I did think we missed that balance.

“Cedric didn’t figure as much and Tyler Garratt didn’t get to the level we thought.

“It ended up being Niall Mason mainly and Craig Alcock occasionally.

“The quality of Danny’s left foot is outstanding.

“He’s got things he can improve but he’s got a quality left foot.”

Ferguson revealed Andrew was one of the players he put plenty of defensive focus upon when Rovers met Grimsby last season.

And he says he will only add to Rovers’ attacking threat.

“When we played Grimsby twice last season, even though he was at left back he was one we really focused on being a threat, from set pieces and corners,” Ferguson said.

“Certainly, we didn’t get enough goals from crosses from the left side this season.

“The right side vastly out-weighed the left.

“That is probably because we predominantly played a right footed left back.

“It’s a great signing for us.”

Andrew became Rovers’ second signing of the summer, following the permanent deal for Mason.