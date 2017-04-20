Doncaster Rovers must show their powers of recovery at Wycombe

Darren Ferguson has called on Doncaster Rovers to again show their powers of recovery at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Title-chasing Rovers are yet to lose back-to-back games this season.

Following Easter Monday’s home defeat to Blackpool, Ferguson’s men face a tricky trip to play-off chasing Wycombe this weekend.

Victory at Adams Park would mean Rovers could wrap up the League Two title in their final home game of the season against Exeter City.

“That’s the aim, and it’d be great to do that,” said Ferguson.

“But we’ve got to win the first one.

“We’ve not suffered back-to-back defeats all season and we’re proud of that, and we’ve got to make sure that’s the case again come Wycombe.”

Rovers will be without suspended midfielder Matty Blair following his sending-off against Blackpool.

Mathieu Baudry, booked in for an Achilles operation tomorrow, also misses out but Andy Butler and Luke McCullough are set to return to the starting line-up after sitting out Monday’s 1-0 defeat.

Rovers have a three-point lead over Plymouth Argyle, who travel to Colchester United.