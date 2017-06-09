Doncaster Rovers must be more ruthless in League One - Butler | ATS linked with move to Scottish Championship side

Andy Butler has warned that Doncaster Rovers will need to be more ruthless in both boxes in League One.

Rovers ended last season as the top scorers in League Two and were the joint fourth highest scorers in England.

However, club captain Butler - one of last term’s most consistent performers - says they must not rely too heavily on top scorer John Marquis when they make their return to the third tier.

And the centre back has also stressed the need for some defensive improvement against better quality forwards.

“Obviously the quality goes up the higher you go up,” Butler told The Star.

“There’ll be a bit more ruthlessness, which we’ll have to work on in both boxes.

“We can’t just rely on John [Marquis] to get the goals.

“And at the other end we’ll have to be a bit more ruthless too. We conceded a few too many goals for our liking which didn’t help us towards the end of the season.

“It’ll be a test but there’s lots of us who have played in League One before and we know what it’s about. I’m looking forward to it.”

n Released defender Aaron Taylor-Sinclair has been linked with a move to Scottish Championship side Dundee United.

The 26-year-old Scot started his career with Montrose before moving to Partick Thistle, for whom he made over 100 appearances between 2011 and 2014.

He made 53 appearances for Rovers after joining from Wigan Athletic in 2015 but was limited to just four appearances last season because of a serious knee injury.

n Advance tickets for Rovers’ opening pre-season friendly at Armthorpe Welfare on Tuesday July 11 (7.30pm) will be available to purchase from the ticket office at the Keepmoat Stadium from Monday.

Although advance tickets are available the game is not all-ticket and pay on the gate admission will be available on the evening of the game.

Entry will cost £5 for adults and £3 for concessions.