Doncaster Rovers: Mitchell Lund to join Wrexham on a month's loan

Doncaster Rovers defender Mitchell Lund will join National League side Wrexham on a month's loan.

Rovers boss Darren Ferguson has been keen to send the 20-year-old out on loan to get games and has agreed terms with a club he played for himself.

The loan will begin on Thursday with Lund in line to make his debut for Wrexham in their home tie with Guiseley on Saturday.

Lund has not featured for Rovers since suffering kidney damage during the home win over Yeovil Town in August.

Ferguson is keen to have the versatile defender fit and ready for the final few months of the season and is delighted to have sorted a move.

"He's gone to Wrexham, a club I know very well," Ferguson said.

"Dean Keates the manager, I know him very well.

"I know he'll get looked after well. There's good training facilities.

"He knows why he's going. It's to get some games. They've got five in February so I'm really pleased.

"As soon as I spoke to Dean I recommended Mitch to him and he was happy to take him."

Rovers are also set to confirm a loan move for another defender, Reece Fielding, who is poised to join a non-league outfit.

Extensions to loan deals for Tyler Garratt and Joe Pugh at Eastleigh and Frickley Athletic respectively are also due to be confirmed.