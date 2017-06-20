Doncaster Rovers miss out on two targets but Darren Ferguson pleased with business so far

Darren Ferguson is delighted with Doncaster Rovers’ progress so far in the transfer market despite missing out on two early targets.

Ferguson has seen a centre half and striker opt to move to other clubs over the past week but remains confident he will have all he needs for the start of next season.

Rovers have brought in four players so far this summer with Alex Kiwomya, Danny Andrew and Niall Mason signing permanent contracts while a loan deal has been agreed for Ben Whiteman.

Boss Ferguson had hoped to add another three players before the Rovers squad returns for pre-season training next Monday but is content with his business to date.

Rovers had made an offer to sign a Championship defender on a permanent deal, contrary to initial reports which suggested a centre half from the top flight. That target has since moved elsewhere.

And a loan bid for a striker from a Premier League club has been rebuffed, with the player opting to move abroad.

“It was a Championship defender on a permanent deal but it’s not happening,” Ferguson told The Star. “He’s gone somewhere else.

“The loan striker is going to another club. He’s going to Holland so he won’t be joining us.

“That was always going to be a long shot we felt any way.

“The boy wanted to go back closer to home. He’s a foreign player and that’s fair enough.

“I’d have been delighted with that one if we’d have got him but I’d have been quite surprised as well.

“I’m pleased with the ones we’ve got now and there may be one or two more experienced players that we look for because they’re quite young, the one’s we’ve brought in.

“I’ve got to be mindful of that.”

Ferguson is hoping to have an answer over a loan bid for a Premier League midfielder by the end of this month.

The Rovers squad will report for testing on Tuesday and Wednesday this week ahead of the return for training on Monday.

n Prices have been announced for Rovers’ pre-season friendlies with Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County.

Each game will cost £10 for adults, £5 concessions and £1 juniors with tickets now on sale.