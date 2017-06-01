Doncaster Rovers: McSheffrey’s Keepmoat spell was ‘unfulfilled’

Gary McSheffrey feels his time with Doncaster Rovers was ‘unfulfilled’ due to his injury problems.

The veteran forward was not offered a new deal at the end of the season with boss Darren Ferguson regretfully saying McSheffrey’s injury record during his time with the club was the biggest influence on his decision.

McSheffrey admitted his disappointment at being released following Rovers’ promotion to League One but has vowed to play on.

“I’m disappointed to be leaving Doncaster because I feel it’s an unfulfilled spell and I feel I could have offered a lot more,” he told the Coventry Telegraph.

“I started off really well and then got injured in the Coventry game in League One and it took too long, was mis-managed in the first place really.

“But I have been fit and available for the last three and a half months of the season and been involved in every game.

“Unfortunately I didn’t have a lot of opportunity to get match fit because obviously I was coming back into a team that was top of the league.

“But I got five assists, started three on the spin in that time.

“It’s disappointing that it has come to an end but it’s just one of those things.”

McSheffrey suffered an initial injury during a loan spell with Rovers towards the end of the 2015/16 season. He was advised by parent club Scunthorpe United that rest would heal the problem and subsequently completed a permanent switch to Rovers.

But he suffered setbacks and eventually underwent surgery which kept him out until February.

The 34-year-old managed 12 appearances, all but three coming off the bench. He did make an impact however, providing the assist for five goals during that time.

McSheffrey says he feels strong after being limited to little football over the season and is confident he can find a new club.

“I have had an eight or nine month breather because of the injury and I feel refreshed,” he said.

“I’m fine now and hopefully I’ll get a good pre-season and kick-on.

“I’ve always said I’ll keep playing as long as I am enjoying it. Everyone says you’re a long time retired and as long as you have got something to offer, which I think I have, then I’ll keep going.

“When I played my last full season I contributed a lot. My form was good at Scunthorpe and when I went to Doncaster, initially, it was really good but it’s just an injury that has unfortunately taken too long to get over that has taken its toll.

“But it’s fine now and I’ll have a couple of weeks off and just see what options are around for next season.”