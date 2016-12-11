Doncaster Rovers: Matty Blair furious at 'shambolic' incident which led to James Coppinger dismissal

Furious Doncaster Rovers winger Matty Blair labelled the incident which led to James Coppinger's red card against Plymouth Argyle as shambolic.

Coppinger saw red after briefly grabbing Plymouth's Luke McCormick by the throat when the goalkeeper goaded Liam Mandeville following his late penalty miss.

And Blair was unhappy with both the actions of McCormick and referee Oliver Langford in the aftermath.

"The incident for me I think was a shambolic one to be honest," he told The Star.

"Liam has missed a penalty. It happens. Liam is on the floor and the goalkeeper is over him.

"Gamesmanship, sportsmanship, it's general life. That's not acceptable for me.

"The referee did nothing about it.

"Copps, being captain and sticking up for our team mate, has basically gone in and had a word with him.

"I didn't see anything of it but the linesman has told me he grabbed the keeper by the throat.

"Anyone who knows James Coppinger knows he's not that type of guy.

"I'm not one to get anyone else booked, but for Copps to be sent off and nothing else to happen to anyone else baring in mind there was another ten players involved, it's just outrageous.

"I'd expect the referee to show a bit of common sense.

"Everyone remembers Martin Keown on Ruud van Nistelrooy ages ago when he missed a penalty. It was disgusting really - and I support Arsenal.

"It's not right. For the keeper to do what he did to Liam, a bit of gamesmanship. "Rules say that happens in the game.

"But come on mate, be sound about it.

"The lad has just missed a penalty, you're winning 2-0.

"It wasn't on. I think it was outrageous by him."

