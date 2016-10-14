Doncaster Rovers: “Mathieu Baudry really knocking on the door” - Ferguson

Darren Ferguson admits Mathieu Baudry is very close to forcing his way into his starting XI.

The French centre back is yet to make a league start for Doncaster Rovers after suffering an Achilles injury in pre-season.

But he impressed as a late substitute against Barnet last weekend - showing plenty of composure on the ball - and is putting serious pressure on the current first choice pairing of Andy Butler and Joe Wright.

When asked by The Star how close the 28-year-old centre back is to starting against Colchester United tomorrow, Ferguson replied: “It’s a fair question because he’s really knocking on the door now. I have to make a decision on Andy Butler and Joe Wright, how they’ve done, and how I feel they did on Saturday.

“Certainly Baudry came on and gave us an authority and composure, which he will do. He’s a very good player and he’s a big part of what we want to do here.

“He’s unfortunately had the injury and at the moment Andy and Joe have got the shirt and there’s certain things that I’ve seen that both of them do that I’ve been really pleased with.

“I thought they did really well on Saturday, so taking all that into consideration I know myself what I’m going to do.”

Meanwhile, Rovers’ previously depleted defensive resources look set to be further boosted later this month with Craig Alcock pencilled in for a practice match on October 25.

“I’ve got Baudry and Mason back, and Alcock’s not far away,” said Ferguson.

“The players that are starting know that there’s other people ready to play, and that can be important.”