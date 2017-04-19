Doncaster Rovers: Mathieu Baudry out for season due to operation

Doncaster Rovers will be without Mathieu Baudry for the final three games of the season with the defender set to go under the knife.

Baudry is suffering with an Achilles issue, similar to the one he suffered last summer which caused the delay in his Rovers debut, and is due for an operation on Friday.

Boss Darren Ferguson revealed he has elected to book the Frenchman in for surgery now in order to ensure he can return for pre-season training with the rest of the Rovers squad.

“Mathieu Baudry has played his last game this season,” Ferguson said. “He is going for an operation on Friday and will be out for the season.

“The reason we’re doing it now is because we want him to be ready for the start of pre-season, otherwise he wouldn’t be.

“It’s a bit of a gamble but if we wait any longer he wouldn’t be ready for pre-season.

“I’ve got to balance it but I’ve got Joe Wright who I thought was very good against Blackpool.

“It’s exactly the same as the one he had last summer, just on the other Achilles.”

Rovers’ injury issues are mounting with Andy Williams and James Coppinger possibly set to miss the rest of the season while goalkeeper Ian Lawlor is battling a problem with his chest following a collision.

Baudry’s defensive partner Andy Butler sat out Monday’s defeat to Blackpool with a thigh issue but is set to return for the weekend trip to Wycombe Wanderers, along with Luke McCullough.

“Andy will be fine for Saturday,” Ferguson said.

“Andy just felt a bit of a tight hamstring when we came in on Saturday and I wasn’t going to risk him with the Baudry situation.

“McCullough will be fine for Saturday. He was never going to play two games in three days.

“Aaron Taylor-Sinclair got his first start in a while on Monday and did fine.

“It obviously caught up with him towards the end of the game.”

Liam Mandeville could return to the squad to face Wycombe.