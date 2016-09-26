Doncaster Rovers: Mathieu Baudry on brink of a start but bad news on Gary McSheffrey

Darren Ferguson hinted Mathieu Baudry could be in line for his first Doncaster Rovers start against Carlisle United tomorrow night.

Baudry made his Rovers debut off the bench at Luton Town on Saturday following a summer blighted by injury.

While admitting the French defender is still lacking match practice, Ferguson says Baudry is not far away from starting.

"Possibly," he said when asked about the 28-year-old's chances of starting.

"I still think he's a wee bit rusty.

"I've got to be careful because you need to remember he's not had a great deal of football really.

"He's not far off, let's put it that way.

"He gives us different options but we'll have to wait to see the best of him."

Craig Alcock will return to training next week after good progress on ankle ligament damage.

Aston Villa loanee Niall Mason resumed training with the senior squad on Monday after a swift recovery from a knee injury.

But progress on the comeback of Gary McSheffrey has been slow and Ferguson is refusing to put a timeline on the forward's recovery.

He said: "We need to make sure we don't push him too hard at the moment.

"We'll wait and see with that one. We want to be patient with Gaz because of the injury he's got.

"He's done a bit of straight line running and he's done a couple of days of training but we've just got to keep the reins on him.

"He'll need a lot of work before he comes back.

"It's unfortunate. It's the injury he picked up playing for us against Coventry last season - it's that long ago.

"It was medial ligaments which normally recover a lot quicker but there's been one or two things that have stopped that happening.

"It's been frustrating because there is no doubt he brings quality in the last third of the pitch.

"He's a different type of player to what we've got and I think he showed everyone what a good player he is.

"I like that lad a lot."