Doncaster Rovers: Marquis ‘exactly what we needed’ - Ferguson

John Marquis is ‘exactly what Doncaster Rovers needed’, according to boss Darren Ferguson.

And not just for his goals and unrelenting work ethic.

The charismatic 24-year-old striker scored his tenth of the season in the win over Hartlepool United at the weekend.

“John’s been outstanding. He’s been a real catalyst for what we’ve wanted to do,” Ferguson said of his summer signing.

“He takes a lot of responsibility on himself.

“I think that’s because he’s grown up in the environment where he’s had to do that - being a Millwall player.

“You need to do a real shift at that club or you’re going to get real grief. That’s the mentality there.

“That was one thing that stuck in my head. We knew we’d get a hard-working lad.

“And ten goals in 17 games is excellent. We’ve got to make sure he maintains it if he can.”

Marquis has also earned himself a reputation as a dressing room joker since arriving on a two-year deal in June.

Ferguson said: “He’s lively all right. He’s a bit of a joker.

“Forget about the goals, which are important, and the way he plays - he’s exactly what we needed as a team in terms of what he’s like around the dressing room.”