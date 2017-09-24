Doncaster Rovers: Marquis and May given chance to stake claim as a duo in consistency hunt

Darren Ferguson admits he is now looking to give John Marquis and Alfie May a run in the Doncaster Rovers side as the first choice strike partnership.

Both Marquis and May turned in fine performances, both scoring, as Rovers bounced back to winning ways in style with Saturday’s 3-0 win over Plymouth Argyle.

May in particular was excellent and now appears set for an extended opportunity to prove himself worthy of regular starts.

“I think with John and Alfie I’ve got to start looking at how they do together,” Ferguson told The Star.

“They did very well. They worked very well. They were a handful.

“Alfie, the boy is a good player. From where he’s come from he’s a good player.

“At the end of the day strikers have got to score goals, they’ve got to score goals.

“John’s response to being left out for the Arsenal game has been excellent. It’s what I expected.

“He’s scored again so that’s him on four, out of nine league games so actually he’s doing all right.

“Alfie’s on five so that’s good.”

Ferguson feels Rovers are in need for consistent selection as they look to build upon their second league win of the campaign.

He said: “I’m trying to get a bit of consistency into the team. I feel it’s important.

“In the opening three or four games we were good, we had real consistency.

“Danny Andrew’s injury upset us and maybe there was a bit of a loss of form.”

The Rovers boss was delighted to witness Rovers turn in an excellent performance at Plymouth and is now demanding more of the same on a regular basis, starting tomorrow against Shrewsbury Town.

He said: “I think this has been coming.

“Now we’ve got to find some consistency because that is important.

“It was an important win for us.