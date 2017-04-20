Doncaster Rovers: Marquis and Coppinger in PFA Team of the Year - but should there be more?

Doncaster Rovers duo John Marquis and James Coppinger have both been named in the PFA League Two Team of the Year.

Both men added to their places in the EFL League Two Team of the Year and nominations for EFL League Two Player of the Year, which Marquis won.

But they are the only two players from the League Two leaders to make it into the PFA's team.

Second-placed Plymouth Argyle have three representatives - goalkeeper Luke McCormick, defender Sonny Bradley and winger Graham Carey.

And third-placed Portsmouth have two - centre half Christian Burgess and full back Enda Stevens.

The other players selected are Kelvin Mellor (Blackpool), Luke Berry (Cambridge United), Nicky Adams (Carlisle United) and Danny Hylton (Luton Town).

So, should Rovers have been better represented in the team of the year?

Let us know which players you think should have been named among the XI and who they should have replaced.

Comment below or tweet @donnyfreepress