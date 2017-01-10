Doncaster Rovers: Marko Marosi ruled out for three months

Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Marko Marosi has been ruled out for three months after damaging ankle ligaments.

The 23-year-old fell awkwardly during Rovers' 3-1 win over Portsmouth last week, which led to him being carried off on a stretcher.

And a scan has revealed ligament damage and a bone chip which will keep him sidelined for the next three month.

"Marko is out for three months," Rovers boss Darren Ferguson said.

"He's torn his ligaments and a tiny bit of bone in the ankle has come off and broken away.

"He had a scan on Monday. It is almost identical an injury to the win Craig Alcock had in the summer.

"It's a minimum of three months."

Ferguson has commenced the search for goalkeeping cover and hopes to have a signing in place by Thursday.

The new arrival will compete for the starting shirt with Ross Etheridge, who was recalled from his loan with Alfreton Town last week and replaced Marosi in goal against Portsmouth.

Ferguson said: "It leaves us with Ross and Louis (Jones). The reason I brought Ross back was I didn't really want to have to have Louis on the bench, no disrespect to him.

"We did our job getting Ross out on loan which has give him a lot more confidence. It got him games and gave him sharpness.

"I brought him back for the Portsmouth game and he did very well when he had to come on.

"Certainly, I'll be looking to get one in.

"There's a chance it will be before the weekend but you never know. We made one or two calls on Monday and Tuesday and we're waiting on calls back.

"It's going to be for competition. I have to make a decision on who starts on Saturday. That's why I want this done as quickly as we can.

"Hopefully we can get someone in by Thursday if we can and make a decision from there."