Doncaster Rovers: Marko Marosi grateful for manager’s faith in him

Marko Marosi is grateful to Darren Ferguson for the faith he has shown in him.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper - hero of Tuesday night’s penalty shoot-out win against Derby County - has impressed since dislodging new signing Ross Etheridge in August.

“I feel good at the moment and a lot of that is down to Paul Gerrard [goalkeeping coach] helping me and the gaffer having the faith in me to play me,” said Marosi.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity he’s given me.

“I go into every game trying to do my best for the team and trying to stay in the team. I’ll carry on doing that.

“Ross is a quality goalkeeper and we get along really well and we push each other in training.

“I’m really happy to be playing but I know I’ve got to keep performing to a high level.”

Marosi was impressed with Rovers’ young guns in Tuesday night’s Checkatrade Trophy clash with the Rams - and revealed afterwards what Ferguson looks for in his young players.

He said: “I think they showed real quality on the ball and composure. That’s what the manager is looking for - confidence.

“He wants young players to take charge, talk to one another on the pitch and communicate.

“I thought they did really well, especially Alfie [Beestin] again.

“Will [Longbottom] and Liam [Mandeville] got their goals and they deserved it, and I thought Reece [Fielding] did well at the back and looked really composed.”