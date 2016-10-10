Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Ferguson may report referee to FA

Darren Ferguson said he may report referee Trevor Kettle to the FA after complaining about the language the official used to his players during the 3-2 win over Barnet.

Kettle booked Rovers midfielder Tommy Rowe for dissent and Andy Williams for diving.

“I have to say about the referee, and normally I wouldn’t do it, the behaviour and language he was using against my players was out of order,” said Ferguson afer the game.

“Some of the stuff that apparently he’s been saying, I don’t know what’s going on there. I’ll have to get to the bottom of that.

“Certainly one of my two players [that were booked] is not happy at the way they were spoken to. If it was the other way round it would have been a red card, simple as that.

“If what my players is saying is true - and I can’t see why they would not tell the truth - I’m disappointed in that.

“I’m surprised, he’s experienced. I don’t normally want to criticise referees to media people but I can’t let that one go. I can’t tolerate behaviour like that.”