Doncaster Rovers: Loan switch for Mitchell Lund considered

Doncaster Rovers will explore the possibility of sending Mitchell Lund out on loan to accelerate his return to fitness.

Lund has not featured for Rovers since the win over Yeovil Town in late August when he suffered kidney damage.

The full back yesterday played his first game since returning to training, lasting 80 minutes as Rovers faced Scunthorpe United in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Boss Darren Ferguson revealed he may look to send Lund out on loan for a month in order to get him fighting fit for the run-in.

“We wanted him to get through the Scunthorpe game and then there’s another friendly with Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday,” Ferguson told The Star.

“If we get him through that one then I’ll have a chat with him about where we go next.

“We’ve not got bad cover in that area, so do we send him out on loan to get him games and then get him back?

“I’d only let him go out for a month to get him up to speed for the business end.

“We’ll see where we go with that.

“For now we just want to get him through these two friendlies.

“He did very well against Scunthorpe though he may have been blowing a bit at the end.”

Lund took a heavy knock to his back against Yeovil which left a tear in one of his kidneys.

Doctors ordered the 20-year-old to avoid physical activity for several months and he only returned to fitness training before Christmas.

Ferguson said: “It’s been a really strange injury and he’s been out for a long time.

“But he looks good. He looks fit, so I’m pleased.”

In the absence of a development squad, Rovers have used friendlies such as yesterday’s in order to get game time for those senior players not regularly starting games.

Ross Etheridge, Paul Keegan, Cedric Evina, Harry Middleton, Reece Fielding and Alfie May were among those who featured at Cantley Park.